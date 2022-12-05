Club News

Video – On this day, Cuadrado’s two assists earn Juve come-from-behind Derby win

December 5, 2022 - 10:30 am

On this day in 2020, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus hosted Torino at the empty Allianz Stadium in yet another Derby della Mole clash.

The visitors shocked their crosstown rivals with an early goal from Nicolas Nkoulou. They could have doubled their lead through Simone Zaza if it wasn’t for Wojciech Szczesny’s heroics.

In the second half, Juan Cuadrado’s equalizer was disallowed due to a debatable offside call, but the Colombian was adamant on putting his mark on the match, thus providing two sublime assists for Weston McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci to turn the result upside-down.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo loses first battle in expected legal war against Juventus

December 5, 2022
Danilo Sandro

Brazil manager Tite offers updates on Danilo and Alex Sandro

December 5, 2022
Maehle

Atalanta president names his price for Juventus transfer target

December 5, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.