Video – On this day, Cuadrado’s two assists earn Juve come-from-behind Derby win

On this day in 2020, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus hosted Torino at the empty Allianz Stadium in yet another Derby della Mole clash.

The visitors shocked their crosstown rivals with an early goal from Nicolas Nkoulou. They could have doubled their lead through Simone Zaza if it wasn’t for Wojciech Szczesny’s heroics.

In the second half, Juan Cuadrado’s equalizer was disallowed due to a debatable offside call, but the Colombian was adamant on putting his mark on the match, thus providing two sublime assists for Weston McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci to turn the result upside-down.