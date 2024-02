On this day in 2017, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Stefano Pioli’s Inter at the Allianz Stadium for a Derby d’Italia clash.

Paulo Dybala came close with two spectacular efforts early in the match, but it was Juan Cuadrado who settled the encounter with a jaw-dropping strike from the edge of the box that almost tore down Samir Handanovic’s net.

Both sides had their chances in the second half, but the score remained intact much to the delight of the home supporters.