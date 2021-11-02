ligt
Video – On this day, De Ligt scored the winner in the Derby della Mole

November 2, 2021 - 11:45 pm

On this day in 2019, Torino and Juventus locked honors in the famous Derby della Mole.

Both sides had their chances, with the Bianconeri taking the lion’s share. Nonetheless, Salvatore Sirigu’s heroics kept the Granata in the match, pulling off marvelous saves to deny the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain.

However, Maurizio Sarri’s men were adamant on returning home with all three points. A corner kick found Higuain at the back post, and the Argentine directed it towards the center, allowing de Ligt to strike home his first goal in black and white.

