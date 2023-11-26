On this day in 2017, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Davide Nicola’s Crotone at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Bianconeri had a flurry of chances in the first half, but Paulo Dybala and company couldn’t beat Alex Cordaz in goal.

Nevertheless, the floodgates were opened after the break, starting with Mario Mandzukic’s towering header.

Mattia De Sciglio then stole the limelight with a vicious strike for what his first goal in the black-and-white stripes.

Mehdi Benatia then made it 3-o after pouncing a goalmouth scramble.