On this day in 2012, Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero made his final appearance at the Allianz Stadium.

It was a bittersweet day for Bianconeri fans everywhere as they saw their players lift the club’s first post-Calciopoli Scudetto title, but at the same time, were forced to bid their beloved captain farewell.

The legendary Number 10 scored in the 3-1 win over Atalanta and then embarked on an unforgettable stadium tour following his exit while the match was still going.

This put an end to an iconic spell that lasted for 19 years.