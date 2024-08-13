On this day in 2008, Claudio Ranieri’s Juventus hosted Artmedia Petržalka at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin in the first leg of the Champions League qualifying stage.

Mauro Camoranesi pounced on a loose ball to open the scoring in the first half. The 2006 World Cup winner also produced a couple of assists from set pieces for Giorgio Chiellini and Nicola Legrottaglie.

Nevertheless, the pick of the night was a trademark Alessandro Del Piero strike from the edge of the box.

The Bianconeri won 4-0 on the night before securing qualification to the group stage with a 1-1 draw in Slovakia two weeks later.