On this day in 2008, Claudio Ranieri’s Juventus hosted Artmedia Petržalka at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin in the first leg of the Champions League qualifying stage.
Mauro Camoranesi pounced on a loose ball to open the scoring in the first half. The 2006 World Cup winner also produced a couple of assists from set pieces for Giorgio Chiellini and Nicola Legrottaglie.
Nevertheless, the pick of the night was a trademark Alessandro Del Piero strike from the edge of the box.
The Bianconeri won 4-0 on the night before securing qualification to the group stage with a 1-1 draw in Slovakia two weeks later.
