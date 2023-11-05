On this day in 2008, Juventus completed the double over Real Madrid by stunning their Spanish rivals with two unanswered goals at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Having already scored a pearler in the reverse fixture, Alessandro Del Piero produced another fabulous display against Los Blancos, marked by an unforgettable brace.

This grand showing earned the Bianconeri icon a heartwarming standing ovation from Real Madrid fans who appreciated his elusive class.

Diego Armando Maradona was also present in the stands. The late Argentine can be seen in the video below applauding the Italian legend.