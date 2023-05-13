Video – On this day, Del Piero lifted the Scudetto trophy while bidding Juventus farewell

On this day in 2012, Juventus won 3-1 over Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in the final Serie A fixture of the season, but it was all about Alessandro Del Piero and his final Serie A appearance.
The iconic striker ended an unparalleled spell that lasted for 19 unforgettable years with one more goal to the tally and a Scudetto title – the first in the post-Calciopoli era.
The Italian left the pitch early in the second half, and from that point on, his lap of honor eclipsed all the action taking place on the pitch.
