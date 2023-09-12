On this day in 1993, a young Alessandro Del Piero made his Juventus debut at the Stadio Pino Zaccheria in Foggia.

At the age of 18, the striker entered the pitch as a substitute for Fabrizio Ravanelli who had scored the equalizer in the 1-1 draw. Il Pinturicchio was donning the Number 16 jersey.

The Italian then went on to inherit Roberto Baggio’s Number 10 and establish himself as arguably the greatest player in the club’s history and a true symbol of loyalty and dedication.