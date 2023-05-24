Club News

Video – On this day, Del Piero scored a brace on Ciro Ferrara’s managerial debut

May 24, 2023 - 6:00 pm

On this day in 2009, Ciro Ferrara made his debut in the dugout for Juventus following Claudio Ranieri’s sacking, and his old teammate Alessandro Del Piero welcomed him by scoring a fabulous brace in Siena.

The iconic Number 10 opened the scoring with one of his trademark freekicks, leaving Gianluca Curci with absolutely no chance.

Claudio Marchisio added the second goal before the end of the first half, but Del Piero returned to haunt the hosts with a third goal after rounding the hapless shot-stopper.

