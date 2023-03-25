sandro
Video – On this day, Del Piero scored against Inter in his last Derby d’Italia

March 25, 2023 - 7:00 pm

On this day in 2012, Juventus earned a vital Derby d’Italia victory over Claudio Ranieri’s Inter on their path towards their first Scudetto title in the post-Calciopoli era.

The Bianconeri were the better side from the get-go, but failed to break the deadlock in the in the first period. After the break, Martin Caceres headed home from a corner kick to put Antonio Conte’s men in the lead.

But it was Alessandro Del Piero who put the exclamation mark on the victory with a clever finish following a splendid assist from Arturo Vidal.

This was the captain’s final Derby d’Italia before leaving Turin at the end of the season.

