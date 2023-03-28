Video – On this day, Del Piero scored an outrageous freekick against Atalanta

On this day in 2010, Juventus hosted Atalanta at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin, and Alessandro Del Piero took the occasion to add yet another jaw-dropping freekick to his tally.

The legendary captain opened the scoring with a long-range set piece that sailed past the Orobici goalkeeper and landed in an impossible corner.

Ironically, former Juventus striker and Del Piero’s brother-in-law Nicola Amoruso equalized for La Dea, but Felipe Melo eventually snatched the winner for the Bianconeri.