Video – On this day, Del Piero scored an outrageous freekick against Atalanta

March 28, 2023 - 11:30 pm

On this day in 2010, Juventus hosted Atalanta at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin, and Alessandro Del Piero took the occasion to add yet another jaw-dropping freekick to his tally.

The legendary captain opened the scoring with a long-range set piece that sailed past the Orobici goalkeeper and landed in an impossible corner.

Ironically, former Juventus striker and Del Piero’s brother-in-law Nicola Amoruso equalized for La Dea, but Felipe Melo eventually snatched the winner for the Bianconeri.

