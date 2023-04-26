Club News

Video – On this day, Del Piero scored an outrageous winner against Inter

April 26, 2023 - 2:00 pm

This evening, Inter and Juventus will collide at the Giuseppe Meazza in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. However, this won’t be the first time that these two old nemeses face each other on April 26.

On this day in 1998, it was Alessandro Del Piero who decided the Derby d’Italia with a majestical solo effort.

The iconic Juventus striker scored the solitary goal of what a direct Scudetto showdown late in the campaign, which eventually paved the way towards another Bianconeri triumph.

