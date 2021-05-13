Del Piero farewell
Video – On this day, Del Piero scored on his Juventus farewell

May 13, 2021 - 10:30 pm

On this day in 2012, Alessandro Del Piero scored in his final appearance for Juventus.

The iconic number 10 received the ball on the edge of the box, and expertly found the bottom of the corner.

The legendary striker left the pitch in the second half, but whilst the match between the Bianconeri and Atalanta went on, no one in the stands seemed to care, as everyone only had eyes for the Italian star who made a tour around the stadium whilst the fans paid their respect for him by throwing down hundreds of scarfs in his direction.

After the end of the match, Del Piero lifted Juve’s first Scudetto title since 2006, and the last one in his extraordinary career.

