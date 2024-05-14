On this day in 2003, Juventus turned the tide in their favor when they hosted Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Marcello Lippi’s men had lost the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu 1-2, but prevailed 3-1 in Turin to book their spot in the final.

David Trezeguet broke the deadlock while Pavel Nedved scored the third, but the official Juventus X account picked Alessandro Del Piero’s beauty as the Goal of the Day.

The legendary striker controlled a high ball with an elegant first-touch before showcasing his majestic dribbling skills and then beating Iker Casillas at his near post.