On this day in 2003, Juventus turned the tide in their favor when they hosted Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.
Marcello Lippi’s men had lost the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu 1-2, but prevailed 3-1 in Turin to book their spot in the final.
David Trezeguet broke the deadlock while Pavel Nedved scored the third, but the official Juventus X account picked Alessandro Del Piero’s beauty as the Goal of the Day.
The legendary striker controlled a high ball with an elegant first-touch before showcasing his majestic dribbling skills and then beating Iker Casillas at his near post.
Touch. 🤩
Turn. 🔄
Feint. 🫣
BANG! 🎯#GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/sNnLdLnnaa
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) May 14, 2024
