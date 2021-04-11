sandro
Video – On this day, Del Piero’s freekick paved the way towards the Scudetto

April 11, 2021 - 2:00 am

On this day in 2012, Juventus hosted Lazio at the Allianz stadium, whilst chasing their first Scudetto title in the post-Calciopoli era.

Andrea Pirlo’s brilliant cross put Simone Pepe through on goal, and the former winger scored with a spectacular overhead kick.

Nonetheless Stefano Mauri’s header put the visitors back on level before half time.

In the second half, Antonio Conte introduced club legend Alessandro Del Piero, and the former captain delivered the late winner with a cheeky freekick that wrong-footed Federico Marchetti, as the Old Lady took a giant leap towards a long-awaited title.

