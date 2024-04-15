On this day in 2018, Douglas Costa led Juventus towards a 3-0 victory over Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium.

The Brazilian came off the bench in the first half to replace the injured Miralem Pjanic, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Max Allegri’s side.

The winger produced three assists, beginning by setting up Mario Mandzukic for the opener.

After the interval, Costa created the second for Benedikt Howedes who scored his solitary goal during his stay in Turin, while his German compatriot Sami Khedira netted the third.