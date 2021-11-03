Video – On this day, Dybala and Cuadrado on target as Juventus earn win over Cagliari

On this day in 2018, Juventus hosted Cagliari in the 11th round of Serie A. Paulo Dybala’s fabulous dribbling allowed him to break the deadlock early on.

Nonetheless, Joao Pedro brought the Isolani back on level terms with a smart finish.

Unfortunately for the visitors, Filip Bradaric directed Douglas Costa’s cross into his own net, as the Old Lady ended the first half with a slim lead.

In the final minutes of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo led a swift counter attack and fed Juan Cuadrado, allowing the Colombian to put the match to bed with Juve’s third of the evening.