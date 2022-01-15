Video – On this day, Dybala and Higuain put on a show against Udinese

Tonight, Juventus are set to host Udinese for a league fixture, and interestingly enough, the two sides had met on the very same day for a Coppa Italia round of 16 tie back in 2020.

The Old Lady took the lead following a series of fabulous passes between Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain which was finished by the latter.

La Joya then added the second from the spot, before completing his personal brace with a stunning curler.

Douglas Costa scored yet another penalty kick, as Maurizio Sarri’s men progressed to the next round on the back of a 4-0 routing.