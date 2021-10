On this day in 2016, Juventus travelled to Tuscany for an encounter against Empoli. The first half ended in a stalemate, but the Bianonceri’s Argentine duo took over in the second period.

Alex Sandro fed Paulo Dybala inside the opposition’s penalty box, and La Joya broke the deadlock with a sublime strike.

Two minutes later, Gonzalo Higuain made it 2-0 with a brilliant solo effort, before pouncing on a mistake at the back to seal his personal brace.