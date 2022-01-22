Club News

Video – On this day, Dybala and Higuain secured home win over Lazio

January 22, 2022 - 4:30 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus welcomed Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio to the Allianz Stadium.

It only took the Bianconeri few minutes to open the scoring with a brilliant left footed strike from Paulo Dybala. Stephan Lichtsteiner’s cross was brought down by Mario Mandzukic who provided the assist for the Argentine.

On the 16th minute, Juan Cuadrado’s low ball from the right flank found Gonzalo Higuain, and the bomber made no mistake in front of goal.

Both sides had their chances as the match progressed, but the score remained unchanged, with the Old Lady adding three more points to her tally.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Morata

Juventus striker once again on Barcelona’s wish-list following injury crisis

January 22, 2022
Ibrahimovic Chiellini

Opinion: The three most anticipated duels in Milan vs Juventus clash

January 22, 2022
cuadrado

Report reveals the renewal terms offered by Juventus for their five players

January 22, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.