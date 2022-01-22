Video – On this day, Dybala and Higuain secured home win over Lazio

On this day in 2017, Juventus welcomed Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio to the Allianz Stadium.

It only took the Bianconeri few minutes to open the scoring with a brilliant left footed strike from Paulo Dybala. Stephan Lichtsteiner’s cross was brought down by Mario Mandzukic who provided the assist for the Argentine.

On the 16th minute, Juan Cuadrado’s low ball from the right flank found Gonzalo Higuain, and the bomber made no mistake in front of goal.

Both sides had their chances as the match progressed, but the score remained unchanged, with the Old Lady adding three more points to her tally.