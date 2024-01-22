On this day in 2017, Max Allegri’s Juventus played hosts to Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

In the fifth minute, Mario Mandzukic brought down a cross from Stephan Lichtsteiner, and Paulo Dybala found the back of the net with a glamorous half-volley.

Juan Cuadrado’s squared ball was directed home by Gonzalo Higuain in the 17th minute to seal the match early on.

The Bianconeri had a flurry of chances to add more goals through the likes of Dybala and Marko Pjaca, but the result remained intact.