Video – On this day, Dybala and Kean Completed come-from-behind win over Milan

On this day in 2019, Juventus hosted Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan for a major Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium.

The Rossoneri broke the deadlock as Bakayoko successfully intercepted Leonardo Bonucci’s pass and put Piatek clear on goal.

Nevertheless, the Italian defender atoned himself in the second half by finding Paulo Dybala’s with a sublime long ball. The Argentine subsequently earned and converted a spot kick that brought the Bianconeri back to the match.

In the final minutes, Miralem Pjanic won back the ball in the Rossoneri areas and picked up Moise Kean who snatched the winner for Max Allegri against his former club.