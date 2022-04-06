Kean
Club News

Video – On this day, Dybala and Kean Completed come-from-behind win over Milan

April 6, 2022 - 8:30 pm

On this day in 2019, Juventus hosted Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan for a major Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium.

The Rossoneri broke the deadlock as Bakayoko successfully intercepted Leonardo Bonucci’s pass and put Piatek clear on goal.

Nevertheless, the Italian defender atoned himself in the second half by finding Paulo Dybala’s with a sublime long ball. The Argentine subsequently earned and converted a spot kick that brought the Bianconeri back to the match.

In the final minutes, Miralem Pjanic won back the ball in the Rossoneri areas and picked up Moise Kean who snatched the winner for Max Allegri against his former club.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Morata

Juventus striker recognized amongst the flops of the Serie A weekend

April 6, 2022
rabiot

Rabiot out of Juventus? Two potential exit routes emerge

April 6, 2022
McKennie

Juventus midfielder could be back from injury sooner than expected

April 6, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.