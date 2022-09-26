Video – On this day, Dybala and Matuidi maintained Juve’s perfect start of the season

On this day in 2018, Max Allegri’s Juventus played host of Filippo Inzaghi’s Bologna at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Bianconeri had already won their first five Serie A fixtures of the season, and managed to make it six on the trot.

Leonardo Bonucci instigated the first goal with a marquee long ball. Blaise Matuidi saw his shot parried away by Lukasz Skorupski, but Paulo Dybala volleyed the rebound home.

The French midfielder then doubled the lead himself as he smashed home from a tight angle following an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo across the goal.