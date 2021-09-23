Club News

Video – On this day, Dybala and Pjanic punished 10-man Torino

September 23, 2021 - 9:00 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus and Torino locked horns in the infamous Derby della Mole. The Old Lady had the upper-hand from the get-go. Miralem Pjanic snatched the ball in the Granata areas, and Paolo Dybala opened the scoring with a left footer from the edge of the box.

Following Daniele Baselli’s early dismissal, the match became a one-way-traffic, and the Pjanic doubled the lead with a brilliant strike following Juan Cuadrado’s pass.

In the second half, the Bosnian’s corner kick was met by Alex Sandro’s header to make it three, and Dybala returned to pounce on Gonzalo Higuain’s run to the box, as it ended 4-0 in favor of the home side.

