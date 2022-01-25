Club News

Video – On this day, Dybala and Pjanic sent Milan out of the Coppa Italia

January 25, 2022 - 11:00 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus hosted Milan at the Allianz Stadium for a Coppa Italian Quarter Final tie.

The Bianconeri put themselves in command early on, opening the scoring through Paulo Dybala who received a sublime cross from Kwadwo Asamoah.

Miralem Pjanic then doubled the lead, bending his freekick over the wall and into the near corner of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal.

In the second half, Sami Khedira’s unlucky clearance allowed Carlos Bacca to pull one back for the Rossoneri.

Nevertheless, a reckless challenge from Manuel Locatelli earned him a second yellow card, and the result remained unchanged despite several chances from both sides.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic

Fiorentina fans burn bridges with Vlahovic in insulting banners

January 25, 2022
Bonucci Chiellini

Chiellini and Bonucci explain why Vialli used to be left behind by Italy team bus

January 25, 2022

Juventus outcast still rejecting Premier League offers

January 25, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.