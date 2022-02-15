Club News

Video – On this day, Dybala and Ronaldo combine as Juventus put three past Frosinone

February 15, 2022 - 8:45 pm

On this day in 2019, Juventus hosted Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

In the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo found Paulo Dybala in the center, and the Argentine broke the deadlock with an absolute rocket from long range.

Following a corner kick, Mario Mandzukic’s header was miraculously saved by Marco Sportiello, but Leonardo Bonucci latched onto the rebound to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Mattia De sciglio and Mandzukic combined omn the right flank, and the Croatian’s pass found Ronaldo in the box, and the latter made no mistake with his first-time shot.

1 Comment

    Reply JuveFella February 15, 2022 at 9:01 pm

    Please stop showing videos of Ronaldo.
    He’s a much hated player for Juve fans.
    He really destroyed us in his 3 years with us, stop reminding us that he was once a Juve player.

