Video – On this day, Dybala and Ronaldo combine as Juventus put three past Frosinone

On this day in 2019, Juventus hosted Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

In the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo found Paulo Dybala in the center, and the Argentine broke the deadlock with an absolute rocket from long range.

Following a corner kick, Mario Mandzukic’s header was miraculously saved by Marco Sportiello, but Leonardo Bonucci latched onto the rebound to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Mattia De sciglio and Mandzukic combined omn the right flank, and the Croatian’s pass found Ronaldo in the box, and the latter made no mistake with his first-time shot.