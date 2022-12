On this day in 2020, Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus travelled to Liguria for a meeting against Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris.

Following a dull first half, Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for the Bianconeri following some neat dribbling, but former Bianconeri midfielder Stefano Sturaro equalized for the Girfone.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady had two spot kicks in the last 15 minutes, and Cristiano Ronaldo managed to beat Mattia Perin on both occasions to secure all three points for the visitors.