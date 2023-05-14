Club News

Video – On this day, Dybala demolished Sampdoria while Juventus celebrated 34th Scudetto

May 14, 2023 - 1:30 pm

On this day in 2016, Juventus fans turned it to the Allianz Stadium to celebrate the club’s fifth Scudetto in a row and 34th overall.

The Bianconeri hosted Sampdoria who acted as the whipping boys for the special occasion. Paulo Dybala ran the show in the first half. He provided the assist for Patrice Evra’s opener before scoring a brace against the 10-man Blucerchiati.

In the second half, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci made the most of corner kicks, adding their names to the scoresheet.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus home jersey 2023/24

Juventus to launch 2023/24 home jersey against Cremonese

May 14, 2023
di maria nantes

Report: Barcelona remain interested in poaching Juventus veteran

May 14, 2023
Amoruso

Video – Nicola Amoruso tips Juventus to display strong character in the final stretch

May 14, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.