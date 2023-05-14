Video – On this day, Dybala demolished Sampdoria while Juventus celebrated 34th Scudetto

On this day in 2016, Juventus fans turned it to the Allianz Stadium to celebrate the club’s fifth Scudetto in a row and 34th overall.

The Bianconeri hosted Sampdoria who acted as the whipping boys for the special occasion. Paulo Dybala ran the show in the first half. He provided the assist for Patrice Evra’s opener before scoring a brace against the 10-man Blucerchiati.

In the second half, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci made the most of corner kicks, adding their names to the scoresheet.