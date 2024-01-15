On this day in 2022, Juventus hosted Udinese at the Allianz Stadium for a Serie A fixture, and ended up claiming a routine 2-0 win.

Paulo Dybala was the main protagonist in the victory. Following a delightful assist from Moise Kean, the Argentine found the top corner with a clinical finish.

However, the striker stirred controversy by refusing the celebrate his goal, instead staring towards the club’s direcotrs in the stands.

That incident occurred amidst the ill-fated contract renewal negotiations that led to the player’s departure at the end of the season.

La Joya also instigated the second goal by picking up Mattia De Sciglio on the left flank, who in turn found Weston McKennie with a sublime cross.