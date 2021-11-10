Video – On this day, Dybala came in for Ronaldo to score the winner against Milan

On this day in 2019, Juventus welcomed Milan to the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Rossoneri enjoyed a solid first half and would have taken the lead if it wasn’t for Wojciech Szczesny’s heroics on several occasions.

In the second half, Maurizio Sarri decided to act, taking off Cristiano Ronaldo in favor of Paulo Dybala.

Following a brilliant attacking move that involved Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain, La Joya dribble past Alessio Romagnoli and unleashed a shot that left Gianluigi Donnarumma without a chance, earning all three points for the Bianconeri.