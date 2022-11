On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus hosted Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid on the fifth matchday of the Champions League group stage.

The Bianconeri prevailed with one unanswered goal to secure their spot at the top of the group, but it wasn’t just any goal.

Paulo Dybala scored a freekick from a nearly impossible angle against one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Jan Oblak.

The video below captures the incredibly acute angle of the Argentine’s stunning shot.