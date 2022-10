On this day in 2018, Juventus travelled to England for a Champions League group fixture against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

The visitors had the upper hand from the start, and Paulo Dybala pounced on a loose ball inside the box to score the match’s lone goal at the 17th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo came close to doubling the Old Lady’s lead on a couple of occasions, but was denied by David De Gea, while Paul Pogba had the most dangerous chance for the Red Devils.