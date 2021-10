On this day in 2019, the Allianz Arena hosted a Champions League Group Stage contest between Juventus and their Russian guests, Lokomotiv Moscow.

Aleksei Miranchuk gave the visitors a shocking lead at the half hour mark, but luckily for Maurizio Sarri, he had Paulo Dybala at his disposal.

The Argentine equalized at the 77th minute with a fine curler, before pouncing on the rebound two minutes later to seal a come-from behind win for the Old Lady.