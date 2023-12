On this day in 2015, Juventus traveled to Rome for an important encounter against Stefano Pioli’s Lazio.

Max Allegri’s men found the breakthrough in the first half thanks to an own goal. Paulo Dybala was trying to pick up Mario Mandzukic at the mouth of the goal but Santiago Gentiletti placed it in his own net.

La Joya then secured the three points with an outrageous strike from distance that crept into Federico Marchetti’s goal, earning the Old Lady a fifth Serie A win in a row.