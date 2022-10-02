Video – On this day, Dybala tormented Young Boys with a personal hattrick

On this day in 2018, Juventus hosted Young Boys at the Allianz Stadium for a Champions League group stage encounter.

With Cristiano Ronaldo serving a suspension, Paulo Dybala took center stage, leading Max Allegri’s men towards a well-deserved victory.

The Argentine opened the scoring with a fabulous volley following a splendid long ball from Leonardo Bonucci.

La Joya pounced on the rebound to double the Old Lady’s lead, by sealing his hattrick from short-range following some wonderful football from his teammates.