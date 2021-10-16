Club News

Video – On this day, Dybala’s brace earns come-from-behind win over Udinese

October 16, 2021 - 8:00 pm

On this day in 2016, Juventus played hosts for Luigi Del Neri’s Udinese at the Allianz Stadium.

The visitors pounced on a fumble at the back to take a shocking lead thanks to Jakub Jankto’s strike that went under Gianluigi Buffon.

Nonetheless, Paulo Dybala grabbed a quick equalizer with a fabulous freekick that landed in the top corner.

In the second half, Rodrigo De Paul tripped Alex Sandro in the penalty box, and La Joya converted it to complete his personal brace and stamp his mark on a 2-1 victory.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Danilo Sandro

Sandro and Danilo return to Juventus but only one is expected to start against Roma

October 16, 2021
Shomurodov

Opinion: Three Roma players that Juventus should look out for on Sunday

October 16, 2021

Juventus legend claims Allegri never entered the hearts of the supporters

October 16, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.