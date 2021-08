On this day in 2017, Genoa hosted Juventus at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. The home side took a stunning first minute lead with an own goal from Miralem Pjanic.

Daniele Rugani gave away a penalty and Andrey Galabinov doubled the Grifone’s lead. Luckily for the Old Lady, Paulo Dybala took charge afterwards, leading a comeback with a hattrick of his own.

Juan Cuadrado also added a goal himself with some spectacular skills, as it ended 4-2 in favor of Max Allegri’s men.