Video – On this day, Dybala’s last-gasp spot downs Milan

On this day in 2017, Juventus hosted Vincenzo Montella’s Milan at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri had the upper hand over their old rivals, but Gianluigi Donnarumma put up a solid shift against Gonzalo Higuain in particular.

Nevertheless, Medhi Benatia was the surprise author of the opening goal thanks to a brilliant assist from Dani Alves. However, the Rossoneri equalized through Carlos Bacca following a counter attack led by Gerard Deulofeu.

But at the end of the day, Paulo Dybala beat Donnarumma from spot at the 97th minute to seal a deserved win for the Old Lady.