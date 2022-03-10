Club News

Video – On this day, Dybala’s last-gasp spot downs Milan

March 10, 2022 - 6:30 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus hosted Vincenzo Montella’s Milan at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri had the upper hand over their old rivals, but Gianluigi Donnarumma put up a solid shift against Gonzalo Higuain in particular.

Nevertheless, Medhi Benatia was the surprise author of the opening goal thanks to a brilliant assist from Dani Alves. However, the Rossoneri equalized through Carlos Bacca following a counter attack led by Gerard Deulofeu.

But at the end of the day, Paulo Dybala beat Donnarumma from spot at the 97th minute to seal a deserved win for the Old Lady.

    Martinn March 10, 2022 at 6:38 pm

    Remember when he used to actually turn up for matches?

