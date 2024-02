On this day in 2014, Juventus and Torino clashed heads at the Allianz Stadium for another edition of the Derby della Mole.

As is often the case, the Bianconeri prevailed, this time thanks to a wonderful strike from Carlos Tevez at the half-hour mark.

The Argentine received the ball from Kwadwo Asamoah on the edge of the box, before swiftly turning and launching a powerful low drive that found the bottom corner.

This goal proved to be the solitary difference between the two sides.