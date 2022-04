On this day in 2014, Juventus faced Francesco Guidolin’s Udinese at the Stadio Friuli. Despite playing away from home, the travelling supporters made Antonio Conte’s men feel at home.

The visitors broke the deadlock against their fellow Bianconeri thanks to a magnificent curler from Sebastian Giovinco.

Fernando Llorente then consolidated the lead after pouncing on a debacle inside the penalty box. Both sides went close in the second half, but the match ended 2-0 in favor of Juventus.