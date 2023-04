On this day in 2014, Juventus picked up a routine away victory in Udine as they continued their charge towards a record-breaking Serie A triumph (eventually reaching 102 points).

Sebastian Giovinco was the ultimate star of the show, opening the scoring with a sublime curler following some neat footwork. He could have added another goal to his name if it wasn’t for the post.

For his part, Fernando Llorente pounced on a goalmouth scramble to double the Old Lady’s lead.