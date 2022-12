On this day in 2013, Antonio Conte’s Juventus hosted Avellino at the Allianz Stadium in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

The Bianconeri only needed 35 minutes to put three goals past their hapless opponents who could offer little resistance.

Sebastian Giovinco was the ultimate star of the show. He opened the scoring with a lovely curler, before providing two assists for Martin Caceres (from a freekick) and Fabio Quagliarella, securing the club’s spot in the nest round.