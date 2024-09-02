On this day in 2012, Juventus earned a comfortable 4-1 victory over Francesco Guidolin’s Udinese away from home.

It all started with a trademark Andrea Pirlo long ball that found Sebastian Giovinco inside the box. The onrushing Zjelko Brkic went clattering into La Formica Atomica, which earned him a straight red card.

Arturo Vidal scored the ensuing spot-kick as the Old Lady found an open path towards victory. Mirko Vucinic scored the second of the afternoon while Giovinco added a second-half brace.

However, the Friulians managed to grab a consolation goal through Andrea Lazzari following a fumble at the back from Andrea Barzagli and Stephan Lichtsteiner.