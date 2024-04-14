On this day in 2014, Antonio Conte’s Juventus headed to Friuli to take on Francesco Guidolin’s Udinese.

The visitors broke the deadlock thanks to a fabulous curler from Sebastian Giovinco which crept into the bottom corner. Fernando Llorente then pounced on a goalmouth scramble to double the Old Lady’s lead.

Juve came close to adding more goals in the second period, while the Zebrette also had their chances. But in the end, the result remained unchanged, as Conte’s men returned to Turin with three points in the bag.