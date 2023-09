On this day in 2012, Juventus took on Udinese at the Dacia Arena. Sebastian Giovinco led the Old Lady towards victory with a splendid display.

The Atomic Ant’s run towards the box promoted a challenge from goalkeeper Zeljko Brkic who received his marching orders. Arturo Vidal then broke the deadlock from the spot. Mirko Vucinic made it 2-0 before halftime.

In the second period, Giovinco took over, scoring a personal brace. Andrea Lazzari grabbed one back to make it 4-1.