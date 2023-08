On this day in 2016, Gonzalo Higuain launched his Juventus career in the best possible fashion following his groundbreaking move from Napoli.

The Bianconeri hosted Fiorentina in the Serie A opener and broke the deadlock through Sami Khedira in the first half. After the break, Nikola Kalinic headed the ball past Gianluigi Buffon to level the scoring.

However, Il Pipita came off the bench to snatch the winner from a tight angle and make it a debut to remember.