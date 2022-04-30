Hernanes
Video – On this day, Hernanes and Zaza scored as Juventus toppled Capri

April 30, 2022 - 10:00 pm

On this day in 2016, Juventus hosted Capri at the Allianz Stadium in Turin at a time when the Scudetto title was already wrapped up.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri were adamant on adding three more points to the tally, and they broke the deadlock thanks to a rare goal from Hernanes in the first half.

Both sides had some chances in the second period, but it was the Old Lady who doubled the lead thanks to substitute Simone Zaza. The striker nodded home a Paul Pogba cross from the right flank.

