On this day in 2017, Max Allegri’s Juventus hosted Roberto De Zerbi’s Benevento at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

While the hosts had a flurry of chances, it was the southerners who stunned the Bianconeri crowds in attendance with a fabulous freekick through Amato Ciriretti.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady’s onslaught eventually paid off. Blaise Matuidi’s headed the ball in Gonzalo Higuain’s direction who directed it towards goal with a clinical finish.

Afterwards, Juan Cuadrado nodded the winner after meeting an exquisite cross from Alex Sandro to complete a come-from-behind victory.