Video – On this day, Higuain and Khedira did the damage at Sassuolo

January 29, 2022 - 6:45 pm

On this day in 2017, Juventus travelled to take on Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock thanks to an early goal signed by Gonzalo Higuain. Mario Mandzukic released Alex Sandro on the left flank, and the Brazilian picked up El Pipita’s movement as he finished from close range.

The Argentinian was also behind the second goal as he played a pass towards Paulo Dybala, but the latter dummied the defenders, allowing Sami Khedira to strike it home.

Max Allegri’s men had several chances to add to their lead, while Gianluigi Buffon pulled off a marvelous double save to deny Matteo Politano and Alessandro Matri, but in the end, the score remained 2-0 in favor of the visitors.

